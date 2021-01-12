Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

