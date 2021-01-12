Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,259,389 shares of company stock worth $258,239,233 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

