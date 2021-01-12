Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,259,389 shares of company stock valued at $258,239,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

