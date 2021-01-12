Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,285 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.