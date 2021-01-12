WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 17.1%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 937,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 364,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

WYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

In related news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

