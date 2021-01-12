WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $67.41 million and approximately $34,887.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.