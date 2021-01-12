WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVTV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
