WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVTV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

