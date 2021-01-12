Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

WPM stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

