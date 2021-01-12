WeTrust (TRST) Reaches Market Cap of $511,271.91

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $511,271.91 and approximately $7.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.