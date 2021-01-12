Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

WTSHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

