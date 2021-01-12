Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.03

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $15.60. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 642,317 shares.

WTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.03.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

