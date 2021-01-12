Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,857.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE IGI opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In other Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

