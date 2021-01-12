West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in December

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

