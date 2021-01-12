Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $265.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average is $190.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

