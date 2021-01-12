Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/7/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – E.On is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 1/1/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 12/21/2020 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 12/11/2020 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 12/8/2020 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. E.On Se has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
