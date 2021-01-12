Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – E.On is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

1/1/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

12/21/2020 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/11/2020 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/8/2020 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. E.On Se has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

