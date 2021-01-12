Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

