Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.