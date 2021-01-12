Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,637 shares of company stock worth $9,447,755. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

