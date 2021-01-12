Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $425,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Etsy stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

