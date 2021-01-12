Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $811.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

