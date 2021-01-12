Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $311.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

