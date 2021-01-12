Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $579,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.