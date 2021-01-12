Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $475,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

