Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WFTLF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

