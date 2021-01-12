Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WFTLF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.