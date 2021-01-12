Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 30%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) shares rose 30% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 650,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 240,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Get Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) alerts:

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.