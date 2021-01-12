Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WAYN stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.