Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

WMT stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.54. 369,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.