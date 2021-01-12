Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $147.29. 8,636,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,000. The firm has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

