Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Citigroup cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.22.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.