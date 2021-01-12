Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WAFU opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

