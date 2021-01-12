W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $45,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $9.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.66. 350,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,920. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

