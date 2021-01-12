vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of VTVT opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

