VOXX International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,590 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,191. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.26.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOXX International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VOXX International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

