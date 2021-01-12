Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VIZSF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Vizsla Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

