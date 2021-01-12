Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $7.25 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.