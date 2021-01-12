Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 20,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,334,000 after buying an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $5,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $2,416,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.