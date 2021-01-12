Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.67. 84,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.