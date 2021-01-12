ViewRay’s (VRAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

