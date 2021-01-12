View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, an increase of 3,575.2% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSYM opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. View Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About View Systems

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

