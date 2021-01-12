VideoCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $170,786.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $170,786.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

