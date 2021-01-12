Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $462,163.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,729.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.83 or 0.03063162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00387608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.01353547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00535846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00470730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00260579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

