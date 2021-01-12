Verge Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $206.97 million and $15.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00393621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,418,017,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

