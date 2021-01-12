Verasity Price Up 49.3% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $418,299.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00104921 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00300971 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000162 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

