Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.35.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $7,672,000.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,245. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

