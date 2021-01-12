Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

