Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $19,918,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 697,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

