Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.42. 36,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.46. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

