Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. 15,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

