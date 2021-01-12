VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%.

