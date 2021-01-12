VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.84

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 4414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,740,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

